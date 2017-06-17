Garden Route fires threaten Cape tourism

EVERY year thousands of local tourists flock to the Cape coast over summer to soak up the sun on its many spectacular beaches.

But with the destructive fires that have recently torn through the popular Garden Route, an ongoing drought plaguing parts of the Western Cape and a recession in the country, tougher times may lie ahead for the tourism sector.

The Garden Route's jewel, Knysna, which was hit hard by the fires, will push on in hosting its annual Oyster Festival next month, despite the destruction.

Elmay Bouwer, chairwoman of the Knysna Tourism board, said the town was more than 500 beds short for the festival.

Local tourism authorities are assisting affected businesses by placing guests in neighbouring towns over the festival period to minimise cancellations.

So far at least 2 500 jobs had been lost in the town, mostly in residential homes, guesthouses and hotels, Bouwer said.

"Tourism is our main economic driver in this town. It is extremely important for our economy to get back on its feet that the festival takes place and that people still book.