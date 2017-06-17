Consumer goods companies take strain

CONSUMER goods companies have shown greater margin compression than growth in the most recent six-month reporting period.

A survey released this week by Ernst & Young (EY) attributes this to financial pressure: a squeezed consumer, a tough economy, and unpredictability.

EY tracked 13 consumer goods, spanning diversified companies, food producers, and beverage and sugar producers with collective revenue of R180 billion. The survey includes Tiger Brands, AVI, Distell and Pioneer Foods.

It's the first time EY has done this survey, and it plans to create industry benchmarks to track trends. The companies' most recent six-month reports were used for analysis.

"If SA Inc were a company, it would probably have to issue a trading statement every week," said Derek Engelbrecht, EY's consumer products and retail sector leader.

Though margin growth was positive on average, more companies were squeezed and eight of the 13 endured contractions in their margins.

Engelbrecht said some outliers were on the upside, but "that's simply recovering from some of the effect of the drought in 2015-16. They have been able to claw back some of the sacrificed margin this time around".

Headline earnings fell sharply in the most recent six-month reporting cycle, down 14.6%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) dropped an average 7.1% and revenue declines were 4.6% overall.

Results have been affected by drought and higher input prices.

The drop in headline earnings for consumer product companies has mostly been driven by weak volume growth.

"The moment you hit little volume growth, economies of scale that support affordable brands are effectively trapped in the supply chain," said Engelbrecht.