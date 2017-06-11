Telkom changing its name and splitting into five units
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko said he was not sure yet if owning a portfolio of telecoms towers made sense in the long term
11 June 2017 - 07:46
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.