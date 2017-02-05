SA’s nuclear build contract still wide open, says France minister
Michel Sapin says he has reminded Praving Gordhan of the "quality and the know-how of French companies" which operate in the nuclear sector and has asked for "full transparency" on the process
05 February 2017 - 10:39 AM
BL Premium
This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.
For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.