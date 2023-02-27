That could indirectly pose a challenge to industry giant De Beers
Don’t tar all outsourcing sectors with the same brush
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
If you’re eyeing a luxury safari in Africa in 2023 and 2024, expect to find a changing landscape on the ground in Tanzania, Kenya, SA, Zambia and Botswana. When high-spending foreigners vanished in 2020, safari lodges were left struggling to fund wildlife conservation and host community projects. They were given much time to rethink the kind of tourism Africa needs and how visitors can better support their environmental and civic goals.
Travellers, meanwhile, have redefined their safari priorities to seek privacy in accommodations, flexible schedules, exclusive wildlife experiences and more cultural context. Lodges and tour operators are responding with a new crop of safari experiences and accommodations in hopes of standing out from the competition and capturing the demand that’s roaring back to the continent...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Going raw and real in the wilderness
After three difficult years, tour outfitters are creating new offers to appeal to changed traveller mindsets
If you’re eyeing a luxury safari in Africa in 2023 and 2024, expect to find a changing landscape on the ground in Tanzania, Kenya, SA, Zambia and Botswana. When high-spending foreigners vanished in 2020, safari lodges were left struggling to fund wildlife conservation and host community projects. They were given much time to rethink the kind of tourism Africa needs and how visitors can better support their environmental and civic goals.
Travellers, meanwhile, have redefined their safari priorities to seek privacy in accommodations, flexible schedules, exclusive wildlife experiences and more cultural context. Lodges and tour operators are responding with a new crop of safari experiences and accommodations in hopes of standing out from the competition and capturing the demand that’s roaring back to the continent...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.