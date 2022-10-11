TIM CULPAN: Stricter US chips rules for China are poorly timed

US officials are concerned that the Chinese territory will become a haven for businesses sanctioned over the Ukraine invasion
A new set of restrictions on Chinese access to US semiconductor technology may arguably have commercial and geopolitical merit, but the timing could not be worse.
Shares of chip industry leaders from Lam Research to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing plunged across the globe after the Biden administration announced stricter rules. These new measures are a natural evolution of Washington tightening the noose that got lowered around Beijing’s neck under former president Donald Trump.
China is determined to catch up to foreign semiconductor leaders, and the US is just as adamant that this cannot be allowed to happen. The latest curbs halt access to equipment, software, and other technologies that Chinese chipmakers can use to make chips at 14 nanometres or less. Now, the majority of manufacturing capacity in the country is at 28 nanometres or older. Smaller metrics indicate more advanced production, with TSMC offering 5 nanometres to clients.
Nobody should be surprised by these stiffer actions: Washington has been telegraphing its policies for months. And we should be careful not to overdramatise the effect on China, or the companies that wish to sell to the country: with a few exceptions, chipmakers there have so far failed to advance beyond 14 nanometres.
Yet, markets are having a meltdown. The Philadelphia semiconductor index, a widely tracked gauge of the sector, lost more than 9% in two days. That overreaction may be less about perceived loss of business in China, and more a function of the escalating troubles facing the semiconductor sector overall. The Biden administration’s action serves to amplify existing problems.
For the past two years, the global technology industry has been grappling with shortages while being forced to tackle escalating inflation. Now, central banks are stepping in to raise interest rates, and a recession seems almost inevitable. That will hit demand for chips used in devices from Apple I iPhones to Amazon.com data centres. Even before this phase of monetary tightening was in full stride, there were signs that pockets of the chip industry were facing a glut.
Worsening the situation for both chipmakers, and those who supply them, has been an inability over the past year to deliver the crucial equipment required for expansion and technology advancement. ASML, the Dutch company that has a lock on cutting-edge extreme ultraviolet machinery, is struggling to keep up with demand. That has forced it to delay revenue recognition.
To understand why this market overreaction is not simply about a more aggressive US stance on chips, look at some of the movers.
Lam Research’s 12% two-day slide makes sense because 31% of its sales come from China, so stricter rules will surely have an affect on its future sales trajectory.
Yet TSMC’s US depositary receipts dropped 9% over the same two-day period, while its Taiwan-listed shares plunged as much as 7.1% on Tuesday (after a national day holiday on Monday) for the biggest intraday drop in 27 years. This outsize decline defies logic, if we are to tie it simply to the latest US action, because the company gets just 10% of revenue from China. In fact, the world’s largest chip foundry has already borne the brunt of Washington’s actions after Trump banned it from supplying to Huawei Technologies and Biden continued the policy.
TSMC is likely to say that the latest rules will have limited impact when it holds its earnings conference on Thursday. Yet analysts will be listening intently for any signs of trouble beyond Washington, including a change to its spending plans, revenue-growth targets, or inventory levels.
Financial markets may not care much about the details contained inside the US commerce department’s 139-page missive. Instead, what investors see is yet another reason chips stocks are too risky to hold. The semiconductor sector was already sliding, Washington just gave it a nudge.
Bloomberg.
TIM CULPAN: Stricter US chips rules for China are poorly timed
Global semiconductor firms were already facing challenges before Washington’s stiff action
