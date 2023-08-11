Do not underestimate Antarctica — it is coming for all of us
One fear is that Antarctica stops being our planet’s refrigerator and starts acting more like a radiator
12 August 2023 - 07:11
We hear a lot about climate wake-up calls. Here’s one you would do well not to ignore: Antarctica had the most extreme heatwave ever recorded.
In March 2022, east Antarctica saw temperatures of up to 38.5°C higher than average for the time of year. A so-called “atmospheric river” brought warm air and moisture from Australia into the heart of the frozen continent, raising temperatures to -10°C from the norm of -50°C. Had the UK’s 2022 heatwave — which saw the nation exceed 40°C for the first time — been that severe, we would have hit 60°C...
