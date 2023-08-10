UK’s tough asylum tactics: Solution or setback?
Britain’s new migration law may appease conservatives, but it’s likely to worsen the challenges of an overwhelmed asylum system
Like many rich countries, Britain is grappling with an influx of migrants fleeing persecution or looking for a better life. In response, the government has adopted a range of new restrictions to prevent asylum seekers from entering. Such policies may help Prime Minister Rishi Sunak maintain support among conservatives who’ve demanded he “stop the boats”. They’re also likely to make the problem worse.
The centerpiece of the government’s strategy is the Illegal Migration Act, which obliges the UK’s home secretary to detain and remove anyone arriving without a visa, including victims of modern slavery. Migrants will be sent back to their home country if it’s deemed safe, or to a third country that agrees to take them. Those who face serious risk of harm in their assigned destination have a week to make a challenge, though the government provides no guidance or interviews. Appeals on other grounds can be considered by the courts only after migrants have been removed. Those who are...
