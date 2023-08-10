Tapestry to buy out Capri with eye to challenging Louis Vuitton
Combination will create a US powerhouse with greater global reach
10 August 2023 - 17:13
When Coach owner Tapestry and Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings began their individual acquisition sprees, each had an opportunity to become the US equivalent of LVMH.
Fast forward six years, and neither on its own has emulated the success of the world’s biggest luxury group. But they have another chance to become a bling behemoth: Tapestry said on Thursday it would acquire Capri for an enterprise value of $8.5bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.