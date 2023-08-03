ANDREA FELSTED: Bud Light backlash has become a costly hangover
The beer has fallen from top spot as the best-selling by dollar sales in the US
03 August 2023 - 16:22
Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) has, for the first time, set out the cost of its Dylan Mulvaney debacle.
Though many consumer storms have quickly blown over, the backlash over Bud Light continues to give the world’s biggest brewer a hangover. To redeem itself, AB InBev must invest heavily in updating its product, brand and marketing. That would require a shift in strategy for a company that is famously cost-conscious and also set on cutting its mountain of debt. ..
