DAVE LEE: How much will Mark Zuckerberg spend on tech people may well not want?
Ask most people today about the role of technology in their lives and most will tell you they’re seeking less connection
01 August 2023 - 05:00
When it comes to measuring the progress of Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse, big numbers have been in short supply. Only 20-million of his Quest virtual reality headsets have been sold since 2019. Only 200,000 users are reportedly active in Meta Platform’s flagship virtual reality experience, Horizon Worlds. Oh, actually, there is one big number: $21bn lost on creating the Metaverse since the start of 2022.
All this prompts an obvious question: just how much money is Zuckerberg prepared to spend to make his Metaverse successful?..
