ANDREA FELSTED: Not everyone is happy food price hikes are slowing
Danone and Nestle are hiking the amount of cash used on special offers to make products cheaper and entice shoppers back to their brands
31 July 2023 - 10:13
Huge hikes in the prices of food and other daily essentials are coming to an end. That’s the message coming loud and clear from the big European retailers and consumer-goods companies.
While this should bring relief to long-suffering consumers, it means a whole different set of challenges for supermarkets and manufacturers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.