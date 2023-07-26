ANDREA FELSTED: Loewe rides highest in luxury fashion market but LVMH worries
LVMH failing to deliver another blockbuster quarter should be a worry for Bernard Arnault and the high-end sector as a whole
30 July 2023 - 09:50
For the first time, the Spanish leather goods company Loewe is the hottest brand in the world, according to rankings compiled by fashion platform Lyst.
The house’s logo could not be more appropriate to the luxury market right now. Just as fashionistas must decipher the quadruple letter Ls inside the intricate design, investors must figure out the patterns of spending in the two most important luxury markets: China and the US...
