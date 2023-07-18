PAUL J. DAVIES: Being a financial influencer is fun — until you’re fined
Britain’s money police are homing in on what celebrities and finfluencers are touting on social media
20 July 2023 - 05:00
Being a social media influencer used to be so much fun — and rewarding. Bash out a post about your lovely new shoes, favourite drink or hot new moneymaking scheme, and watch the likes and dollars roll in. But some busybody always has to get involved.
Those fun-sponges at Britain’s financial conduct regulator and its advertising watchdog are launching an effort to remind celebrities and online personalities that they have real-world responsibilities in what they promote — and a whole list of rules to follow. Aside from upsetting their fans, there are massive fines and even prison to worry about...
