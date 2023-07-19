PARMY OLSON: Threads shows Zuckerberg is just another faddist
Zuck should stick to the golden goose of Facebook instead of taking up projects likely to flop
Within five days of Meta Platforms’ launch of Threads on July 5, the app had picked up 100-million users, eclipsing ChatGPT to become the fastest-growing app of all time. Not bad. Plenty of excited commentary has followed, asking if Twitter will be left in the dust. But there’s a good chance both services will become irrelevant over time, thanks to the erratic approach of its CEOs.
Early reviews of Threads aren’t looking good. The app has been called boring thanks to its heavy-handed content moderation, which bans the snark, trolling and political discourse that has fuelled Twitter for years. Many of Threads’ 100-million sign-ups aren’t posting much either. If this continues, Threads could be Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg’s latest flame-out. One reason given by the New York Times is that the social media market is “fickle and faddish”. ..
