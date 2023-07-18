SARAH GREEN CARMICHAEL: Remote work is inevitable
Like it or not much work will become virtual, which probably means rethinking some assumptions on managing remote staff
19 July 2023 - 05:00
Employees who work entirely from home are less creative and less productive, according to a new working paper from the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. Fully remote employees also receive less feedback and must spend more time co-ordinating. As a result, they work longer hours to keep up with their in-office peers.
But the researchers nevertheless predict we’ll see even more remote work in the future. That raises the question: If WFH has so many drawbacks, why can we expect more of it? And maybe more important: If we’ll be doing more of it, how can we mitigate its downsides?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now