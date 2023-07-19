Europe’s far-right rise bolsters Putin’s influence
The eurozone’s right-wing surge, potentially strengthening ties with Russia, underpins an urgent need for democratic resilience
19 July 2023 - 09:53
A global upheaval looms as Donald Trump strengthens his candidacy for the next US presidential elections. Ukraine and its European allies need to start considering the prospect that by the end of next year, they could face a US no longer invested in resisting Russia’s aggression.
We should also start bracing ourselves for a geopolitical earthquake in Europe itself. In Spain, which holds national elections on July 23, and across the continent, far-right demagogues are in the ascendant...
