Conservatism is in crisis — why we should care
The doctrine shaped by Thatcher and Reagan is in trouble. It’s time to get past the grassroots anger
In the 1980s Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan marched arm in arm to global triumph. The leaders of the UK and the US shaped an activist yet efficient type of conservatism that unleashed business at home and stood up to tyranny abroad. It managed to draw on the time-honoured instincts of the doctrine while also addressing pressing contemporary problems.
Their successors — not just John Major and George HW Bush, but also Tony Blair and Bill Clinton, who came after — tweaked a few details while preserving the ideological synthesis. For three decades, as the Iron Curtain melted away, privatisation and deregulation spread around the world...
