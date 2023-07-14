NIR KAISSAR: Investors can bypass BlackRock advisers with ETF strategy
16 July 2023 - 16:09
Investors have more investment options than ever before, thanks to the number and variety of exchange traded funds (ETFs) available to everyone.
Think of an investment strategy, and it’s probably available in an ETF. But more options also mean more complexity, and the vast ETF landscape invites investors to sort through nearly 3,300 US-based funds to construct a portfolio. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now