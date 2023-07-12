Republican senator takes aim at Target’s diversity efforts
Legislator’s demand would further limit one of the few career paths available to people of colour
Just a week after the US supreme court ruling to ban affirmative action in college admissions, Republican senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas urged Target to end its efforts to racially diversify its workforce and vendor network.
He called the Minneapolis-based company’s programmes “discriminatory” and threatened “significant and likely costly litigation” should Target fail to change its ways. The step from college admissions to corporate employment is not a big one. As my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Noah Feldman wrote, the high court’s conservative justices have made it pretty clear that using race as a factor in hiring decisions isn’t a practice they’ll condone...
