CHRIS HUGHES: UK watchdog on back foot over Microsoft’s Activision deal
Company is appealing Competition and Markets Authority’s conclusion that the $69bn acquisition stifles innovation
07 July 2023 - 09:25
The fight between Microsoft and the UK competition watchdog over the software giant’s pursuit of Activision Blizzard is no longer just an intellectual argument about how markets work. It’s a battle of legal firepower and tactical nous. Guess who has the upper hand.
Microsoft and Activision are appealing the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA’s) conclusion that the $69bn deal stifles innovation and can’t be fixed with tweaks. This was predictable, given the nature of the case and the protagonists’ proclivities. Yet the CMA is surprisingly unprepared...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now