This comes as managers everywhere are fretting about productivity and losing touch with employees
Smoke can be life-threatening for those with respiratory conditions, but the devices account for 3% of the UK NHS’s carbon footprint
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
Pause for a moment to consider the surreal mess that has engulfed Thames Water. Being a monopoly supplier of water is about as safe a business as it is possible to imagine. You are selling a commodity that no-one can live without to a captive customer base that has nowhere else to go, at regulated prices designed to ensure you can make a profit (and which have risen far faster than inflation since the industry was taken out of public hands in the late 1980s). To fail to make money from this set-up would be quite an achievement. Such is the magic of leverage.
Bonds of Thames Water tumbled Wednesday after news emerged that the UK’s biggest water supplier was in talks with officials on contingency plans for a temporary nationalisation in the event the company is unable to service its debt, which reached a net £13.8bn as of the end of September. A day earlier, CEO Sarah Bentley quit, saying a turnaround plan positioned the company for “future success”. On Thursday, Thames Water na...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MATTHEW BROOKER: Has privatisation of the UK water industry been a washout?
The Thames Water fiasco asks if the model of private ownership has been right for such an essential public service
Pause for a moment to consider the surreal mess that has engulfed Thames Water. Being a monopoly supplier of water is about as safe a business as it is possible to imagine. You are selling a commodity that no-one can live without to a captive customer base that has nowhere else to go, at regulated prices designed to ensure you can make a profit (and which have risen far faster than inflation since the industry was taken out of public hands in the late 1980s). To fail to make money from this set-up would be quite an achievement. Such is the magic of leverage.
Bonds of Thames Water tumbled Wednesday after news emerged that the UK’s biggest water supplier was in talks with officials on contingency plans for a temporary nationalisation in the event the company is unable to service its debt, which reached a net £13.8bn as of the end of September. A day earlier, CEO Sarah Bentley quit, saying a turnaround plan positioned the company for “future success”. On Thursday, Thames Water na...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.