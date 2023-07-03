Asthmatics’ inhalers pile on greenhouse gases amid wildfire crisis

Ambani’s group is seeking to tap a wider section of India’s growing consumer market
Canadian wildfire smoke is back with a vengeance as, once again, millions of Americans were told to stay inside last week or wear masks to protect themselves from dangerously high levels of air pollution. As an asthmatic, I fear for my fellow sufferers.
Wildfire smoke — containing nasties such as particulate matter, hazardous air pollutants and nitrogen dioxide — is bad for everyone, but can be life-threatening for those with pre-existing respiratory conditions such as asthma. On June 7, New York City had the worst air quality of any city in the world; emergency-room visits for asthma-related conditions spiked.
In January, a high air-pollution alert was issued for London as low winds and a blanket of very cold air meant pollutants accumulated, lingering rather than dispersing. For almost a week, it felt like something heavy was sitting on my chest. Instead of flowing in and out of my lungs, air squeaked and whistled and wheezed. My inhalers, usually a source of instant relief, barely made a difference.
The trigger for my asthma flare-up was mild compared to what people in New York faced at the start of last month, when the air quality index reached 366 — 24 times what the World Health Organisation says is OK. The WHO estimates that asthma affected 262-million people in 2019 and caused 455,000 deaths. Air pollution is not only dangerous for people with pre-existing conditions, it can also cause lung ailments.
But asthma isn’t just an air-pollution problem, it is also tied to the climate crisis in several ways.
Worsening triggers
What is bad for the planet is also harmful for asthmatics. Combustion engines, industrial facilities and wood-burning stoves don’t just pump out carbon dioxide; they also add pollutants that can inflame people’s airways, triggering potentially lethal emphysematous attacks. It was found in a 2023 EPA study that new annual cases of asthma could increase 4% to 11% at 2°C and 4°C of global warming, respectively.
And climate change is also making asthma worse by worsening common triggers. As the planet warms, we can count on more wildfires such as the ones in Canada. The allergy season is getting longer and more severe, which is also bad news for hay fever sufferers. Even the weather makes a huge difference: hot, humid air can inflame airways, as well as increase the presence of pollutants such as ozone which also inflames asthma symptoms.
The good news is that because most air pollution is created locally, it can be controlled. Tim Dexter, clean-air lead at Asthma + Lung UK, sees opportunities to improve air quality and fight climate change at the same time: “Because they are so linked, the solutions for one are often solutions for the other,” he said. Swapping short car trips for a walk or cycle, not leaving engines idling and abandoning wood-burning stoves are all quick, easy fixes.
Here is the irony: many of the inhalers asthmatics rely on emit substantial greenhouses gases. Inhalers account for 3% of the UK National Health Service’s entire carbon footprint; pharmaceutical giant GSK estimates that almost half of its climate impact is caused by its inhalers.
The specific culprits are pressurised metered dose inhalers, which use a hydrofluorocarbon propellant to deliver medicine to the patient. HFCs, also found in refrigerators and aerosols, are greenhouse gases with a much greater warming effect than carbon dioxide.
Slashing emissions
If you are an asthmatic, you might have two inhalers: a maintenance inhaler and a rescue inhaler. Maintenance inhalers are used daily to keep the condition under control. Rescue inhalers are fast-acting relievers for when you are feeling breathless and wheezy.
There are straightforward alternatives for maintenance inhalers — rather than a pMDI, sufferers can switch to so-called dry-powder inhalers, using deep, forceful inhalations to suck in the dose. That is great if you have lung capacity. But in an emergency — and for breath-challenged patients such as children or older folk — that might not be an option. So how do you continue giving people access to life-saving medical devices while slashing emissions?
That has become a priority for GSK, says Margaret Rumpf, global commercial head of established pharmaceuticals at the company. GSK is making a “significant” investment into a research & development programme with the aim of reducing the emissions from its blue rescue pMDI inhaler by as much as 90%. It is in clinical trials — work has to be done to make sure it is as safe and effective as the previous iteration and there are some important milestones still to hit — but there is a sense of urgency, Rumpf said.
I have some sympathy for pharma companies, which have already spent hundreds of millions of dollar to phase out CFC inhalers that were contributing to the hole in the ozone layer. GSK and AstraZeneca are effectively repeating that effort by working on low-carbon inhalers. It is the sort of hard emissions-reduction work that all companies need to invest in.
Work also needs doing on the prescribing and public awareness side. It is a tough balance — people shouldn’t feel guilty about taking their medicine, and they definitely shouldn’t stop taking it. Yet 70% of inhaler prescriptions are for pMDIs in the UK, compared with 47.5% in Europe.
The authors of a study of pre-pandemic guidelines for prescribers in the UK concluded that providers “are often steered towards MDI use”. That suggests there may be many people on high-carbon inhalers who could cope well with a more planet-friendly alternative, but aren’t even aware of the issue.
Though asthma inhalers’ contribution to climate change is minuscule vs the burning of fossil fuels, it is a good illustration of how nothing escapes the tendrils of the climate crisis.
Asthmatics’ inhalers pile on greenhouse gases amid wildfire crisis
Smoke can be life-threatening for those with respiratory conditions, but the devices account for 3% of the UK NHS’s carbon footprint
