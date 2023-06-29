Hot weather tends to drive higher consumption of cold drinks and desserts, bolstering sugar demand in China
It was unsurprising that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was among the first foreign leaders to telephone Vladimir Putin this week to check on him after the mutiny that failed. The Saudi royal expressed his “relief at the successful de-escalation” and his “wishes of further security and stability”.
We don’t know how the drama that weakened Putin will play out in the coming days, weeks and months — but I’m certain of one thing: The Russian leader made Opec stronger than ever. Remove him, and Saudi Arabia and the rest of the cartel would have a problem. And what the chaos showed Russians, and the oil market, is that they ought to start contemplating a Russia without Putin...
JAVIER BLAS: Putin’s fall could shatter Opec+ alliance
