It’s a paradox: the heatwave that has hit Mexico in the past few weeks has been a great boon for the country’s beverage industry, particularly beer producers, as thirsty consumers seek solace from record temperatures. At the same time, the near-drought conditions present a huge challenge to Mexico’s beverage industry, as water supplies become increasingly scarce.
All 32 Mexican states registered temperatures of at least 30°C this week, with nine expected to exceed 45°C, the country’s weather service said. The heatwave is aggravating recurrent water shortages, with Mexico receiving 30% less rain so far this year and almost two-thirds of its reservoirs less than half-full, according to the National Water Commission...
Good weather for drinking beer, but not for making it
Near-drought conditions present a huge challenge to Mexico’s beverage industry
