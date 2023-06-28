It will explore opportunities to support the export of green hydrogen products and PtX products that convert power to liquid or power to ammonia from SA to Germany
The strategic purchase signals the group’s robust foray into the lucrative beauty space, with a keen focus on premium fragances
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
There’s a new beauty behemoth on the block.
Kering’s acquisition of high-end fragrance house Creed is the first step in the Gucci owner building a powerful position in fragrance, and potentially cosmetics and skincare. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANDREA FELSTED: Kering makes power move with Creed buy
The strategic purchase signals the group’s robust foray into the lucrative beauty space, with a keen focus on premium fragances
There’s a new beauty behemoth on the block.
Kering’s acquisition of high-end fragrance house Creed is the first step in the Gucci owner building a powerful position in fragrance, and potentially cosmetics and skincare. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.