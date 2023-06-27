Ivory Coast and Ghana are setting up systems to comply with the bloc’s stricter environmental regulations
And it is vital to make sure that there is no room for cheating or perverse incentives
Big things are happening in the carbon dioxide removal (CDR) industry. JPMorgan Chase recently agreed to spend $200m on various technologies. The US is funding several research and development efforts, including its $3.5bn Regional Direct Air Capture Hubs initiative. Both a UNs supervisory body and a European Commission group are developing carbon-removal methodologies, and it’s clear that the industry over the next few years will enter the mainstream. Thus, every effort should be made to ensure that we can trust it.
A few weeks ago, I got to tour Climeworks’ first-ever direct air capture (DAC) plant. Located on the roof of a municipal waste incinerator about half an hour’s drive from Zurich, the machinery was once deployed to draw down CO2 from the atmosphere for use in an adjacent greenhouse and to carbonate water for Coca-Cola HBC Switzerland. Now it sits silently while its big brother Orca works on carbon sequestration and as construction continues on Mammoth, its even la...
LARA WILLIAMS: Carbon-removal methodologies set to enter the mainstream
