The company has failed to deliver sustainable sales growth despite powerful brands and strong emerging market positions
The Unilever that Hein Schumacher is taking over as CEO next week should be firing on all cylinders. But it is not. Not by a long stretch.
Instead, on July 1, he will inherit a company that has failed to deliver sustainable sales growth despite powerful brands and enviable positions in emerging markets. Schumacher must reverse that underperformance. If he can't achieve it within the company's current structure, he must look at a more radical solution: a breakup...
ANDREA FELSTED: Breakup should be part of agenda of new Unilever CEO
The company has failed to deliver sustainable sales growth despite powerful brands and strong emerging market positions
The Unilever that Hein Schumacher is taking over as CEO next week should be firing on all cylinders. But it is not. Not by a long stretch.
Instead, on July 1, he will inherit a company that has failed to deliver sustainable sales growth despite powerful brands and enviable positions in emerging markets. Schumacher must reverse that underperformance. If he can’t achieve it within the company’s current structure, he must look at a more radical solution: a breakup...
