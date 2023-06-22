Despite inflation, British supermarkets’ competitive price cuts are making breakfast staples more affordable
Democracies can survive officials who behave badly, but not institutions that tolerate them or fail to uphold their own rules
Last week, a bipartisan House of Commons committee found that former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had deliberately misled MPs about his staff’s repeated violations of lockdown rules that had been imposed during the peak of the Covid-19 crisis. The committee’s report makes for grim reading. But it also may mark a crucial first step towards restoring Britain’s tarnished democracy.
Johnson, who was forced out of office in 2022 in part over the events that became known as “Partygate,” resigned as a member of parliament on seeing the report’s conclusions. Echoing another former leader in hot water, Johnson decried the process as a “witch hunt,” and the Conservative-majority committee as a “kangaroo court” whose findings were “deranged”. Don’t believe it...
Boris Johnson’s exit shows UK must do more to strengthen its institutions
