The two were found to be placing restrictions on land they own and preventing landlords from allowing competing stores in the same block
Some CEOs say remote work is a performance problem for which such workers should be financially penalised
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
CEOs frustrated that workers aren’t coming into the office more often are trying a new tactic: tying in-person attendance directly to higher pay.
At least one big law firm has explicitly linked office presence to employee bonuses. At other companies, the connection is more tacit. Google recently said it would use face time as a factor in performance reviews; executives didn’t have to spell out that these ratings influence compensation. Nor did IBM CEO Arvind Krishna need to explain what he meant when he said “your career does suffer” if you work remotely; if it’s harder to get a promotion, it’s naturally going to be harder to get a raise...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SARAH GREEN CARMICHAEL: Would a bonus for bums on office seats lure remote workers back?
Some CEOs say remote work is a performance problem for which such workers should be financially penalised
CEOs frustrated that workers aren’t coming into the office more often are trying a new tactic: tying in-person attendance directly to higher pay.
At least one big law firm has explicitly linked office presence to employee bonuses. At other companies, the connection is more tacit. Google recently said it would use face time as a factor in performance reviews; executives didn’t have to spell out that these ratings influence compensation. Nor did IBM CEO Arvind Krishna need to explain what he meant when he said “your career does suffer” if you work remotely; if it’s harder to get a promotion, it’s naturally going to be harder to get a raise...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.