Billionaire is despoiling his own territory — territory he never actually conquered, but simply overpaid for on legal advice
Last week Fidelity reported that Twitter was worth just 33% of what Elon Musk paid for the social media platform. Various forces have contributed to this collapse, including advertisers fleeing from extreme content; brands and celebrities quitting the site; and the failure of the Twitter Blue subscription, which transformed the “coveted” blue check into a mark of comic derision.
Yet the red thread of Twitter’s plight is Musk’s hate-love obsession with his new toy...
BEN SCHOTT: Twitter’s misery is Musk’s making
