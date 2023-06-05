Twitter's exit from voluntary code of practice to fight disinformation attracts EU scrutiny
Brics talk of a rival to dethrone King Dollar is going to fail for all the usual reasons
The exorbitant privilege the US enjoys from the dollar being unambiguously the world’s reserve currency is under attack again. The emerging market Brics countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA are trying to attract hangers-on by whipping up talk of a rival to dethrone King Dollar. It’s going to fail for all the usual reasons. As the King himself, Elvis Presley, sang: A little less conversation, a little more action, please.
Last week, Brics foreign ministers gathered in Cape Town along with representatives from other countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan. It was the warm-up act for the main event, with heads of state scheduled to meet in late August in Johannesburg, though the location may be switched to allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend without risking arrest under a warrant from the International Criminal Court. There’s not much moral high ground in sight, which defines the nature of the gatherings — an ill-disguis...
MARCUS ASHWORTH: Brics can rage against the dollar machine, but it isn’t listening
