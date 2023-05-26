Nvidia gave investors what they were looking for this week: concrete evidence that the surge in AI is resulting in a sales boost
After a period of stellar pricing, manufacturers and dealers will have to cut buyers some slack.
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
After two years when it seemed everyone hit the road to live their best #vanlife or explore the outdoors in a larger motor home, some of the air is rushing out of the recreational vehicle (RV) boom.
Buyers are balking at soaring prices, forcing US RV manufacturers to temporarily shutter production and dealers to discount inventory. The industry faces a testing period of declining sales and earnings, but a renewed commitment to more affordable camping options will ensure its long-term prospects. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS BRYANT: Soaring prices stall US sales of motorhomes
After a period of stellar pricing, manufacturers and dealers will have to cut buyers some slack
After two years when it seemed everyone hit the road to live their best #vanlife or explore the outdoors in a larger motor home, some of the air is rushing out of the recreational vehicle (RV) boom.
Buyers are balking at soaring prices, forcing US RV manufacturers to temporarily shutter production and dealers to discount inventory. The industry faces a testing period of declining sales and earnings, but a renewed commitment to more affordable camping options will ensure its long-term prospects. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.