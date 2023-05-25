Republicans should dump Trump if they want to win

The giant retailer is feeling the pressure as higher prices trim discretionary spending by struggling consumers
The former president is a thoroughgoing drag on the party’s chances in a presidential election
Two functional political parties should not be too much to ask of American democracy. At the moment, though, one of them is toying with outright disaster.
By any sane calculation, Donald Trump should not be the Republican Party’s nominee for the 2024 presidential campaign. Trump is worth opposing for all the familiar reasons, including the chaos, corruption and manifest incompetence that characterised his first term. Even ignoring all that, rejecting him is in Republicans’ self-interest...
