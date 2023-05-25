Anne Boden will remain on the board,but says exiting CEO role is in the lender’s best interests
The UK government spent much of this week trying to blunt the impact of new immigration numbers released Thursday morning. As expected, the numbers are up. Net migration is now at a record high of 606,000, up from a half-million in the year to June 2022.
More striking than the numbers is the composition: Only 151,000 of those arriving to the UK in 2022 were from Europe, while 925,000 were non-EU nationals. EU migrants accounted for 13% of total immigration in 2022, down from the pre-pandemic levels of 52% and 42% in 2018 and 2019, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS)...
THERESE RAPHAEL: Getting tough on immigration risks damaging the UK’s economy
Despite political pledges, the staggering migration to the UK underscores a dichotomy: the indispensable foreign labour force for economic growth vs public anxiety over resources
