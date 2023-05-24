Unexpectedly ending its tightening cycle, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has lifted the Official Cash Rate to 5.5%, causing a drop in the nation’s currency
As precious as SA’s non-aligned status may be, it’s a toothless strategy in the current diplomatic round
Reuben E Brigety II, the bow-tie-loving US ambassador to SA, does not look like a man who would bring a roof down. But he did. The rand crashed to a record low on May 11, shortly after he accused the country of providing weapons and ammunition to Russia for its war in Ukraine. A row between Pretoria and Washington would put billions of dollars in trade at risk.
A furious SA government denied that the weapons were secretly loaded into a ship at a naval base near Cape Town. Meanwhile, the EFF and SACP called for Brigety to be booted out of the country. So did many commentators. President Cyril Ramaphosa said an investigation had already been under way when Brigety made his remarks...
CHARLES ONYANGO-OBBO: No-one gets rewarded for being neutral, as SA is finding out
As precious as SA’s non-aligned status may be, it’s a toothless strategy in the current diplomatic round
