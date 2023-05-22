The country is targeting half a million Chinese tourists in 2024, nearly double its pre-Covid visitor levels
PAUL J DAVIES: Make financial penalty the rule, not exception, when execs lead firms into disaster
Make executive pay, especially bonuses, inaccessible for longer periods after an award is granted
Greg Becker had no friends on Capitol Hill last week. The failed CEO of the former Silicon Valley Bank took a bipartisan battering from the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. And rightly so.
Becker and Signature Bank chair Scott Shay, who was also before the committee, should pay for leading their banks into disaster. The fear is that authorities don’t have the powers or the will to impose financial penalties. Where are the clawbacks? It’s a familiar refrain that has failed to become reality...
