In February, the UK’s 4 Day Week Campaign announced 56 of 61 firms that took part in a 6-month trial would continue with the experiment
It was a bright cold Monday in May and the clocks might as well have been striking 13. But it was really just 6.30am and it was the iPhone alarm reminding me to prepare for work. What? On a Monday?
This month in the UK, I’m getting used to Monday as the third day of the weekend. There are usually just two so-called bank holidays in May. We had one on May 1; a second on May 8, thanks to the coronation of Charles III; and we have a third on May 29. I don’t think my colleagues and I have been any less productive, so far...
HOWARD CHUA-EOAN: A 4-day week should be the rule, not a rare refreshment
