BOBBY GHOSH: Ukraine mission is pure deflection by pretend peacemaker Ramaphosa

President Xi Jinping is expected to unveil new measures for co-operation among the region’s six nations
The president can only hope Zelensky is too polite to point out that SA has not played a significant part in resolving wars on its continent
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
You could almost see the egg dripping from Cyril Ramaphosa’s face as he announced an African peace mission to Moscow and Kyiv, scheduled for early June. Speaking only days after US allegations that SA had supplied arms to Russia, SA’s president must have known his attempt to cast himself as an honest broker in the conflict is doomed. But he is desperate to distract attention from his economic and political troubles at home as well as his foreign policy failures.
Along with credibility, Ramaphosa is also lacking in leverage — with either of the belligerents. It would be one thing if he were travelling with leaders of the Brics group, but China and India have their own interests to pursue. So he will be part of a B-team that includes the presidents of Egypt, Zambia, Senegal, the Republic of Congo and Uganda...
