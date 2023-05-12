Many new arrivals in Paris are enchanted by the city, while others feel isolated and unwelcomed by locals
Revlon emerged from bankruptcy last week with $2.7bn (R52bn) less debt to worry about. But a balance-sheet makeover alone won’t help the company reclaim its place in a makeup industry it shaped nearly a century ago.
Big rivals such as L’Oreal and Estée Lauder have deeper pockets; while newer brands including Rare Beauty and e.l.f. Cosmetics have captured the imagination of young consumers. What Revlon needs is a niche it can own that plays to its strong connection among Gen X and millennials, two cohorts with an abundance of spending power that grew up with the brand...
Revlon needs to reclaim its place in the makeup industry
Its biggest asset is its reputation as a makeup brand for a more mature consumer
