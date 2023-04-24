The retailer will close all its stores and liquidate inventory over the next two months after its turnaround failed
A host of disease-spreading vectors are enjoying warmer weather conditions, including ticks and freshwater snails
When you think of dangerous animals, the ones that typically spring to mind have teeth or claws. But what about wings and a proboscis?
In many countries, mosquitoes are nothing more than a nuisance. But in others, they spread tropical diseases that kill at least 700,000 people a year — more than any other animal, according to estimates from the World Health Organisation. Unfortunately, they’re likely to get deadlier. As greenhouse-gas emissions make our planet hotter and wetter, disease-spreading mosquitoes are thriving...
LARA WILLIAMS: Mosquitoes are likely to get deadlier and go further
