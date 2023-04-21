Legislators want the bill to provide for amnesty for those denouncing same-sex relationships
The reality of our ageing workforce is that reskilling will need investment and encouragement if it’s going to be more than just a talking point
Americans are using BNPL to pay for almost everything, but risk cycle of debt
You know you’re at a business school when the architecture changes from classical to modern glass-and-brick, when the Latin mottos give way to slick corporate logos and touchy-feely mission statements, and when the student body looks bright eyed rather than hung over.
So it is at INSEAD’s French campus in Fontainebleau on an April afternoon, every inch the quintessential B-school — ranked Europe’s number two by Bloomberg Businessweek, after the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland — from the engraved names of donors on the walls to the single student in a banana outfit walking by (it’s a designated “fun day,” apparently)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
LIONEL LAURENT: Should an MBA self destruct after five years?
The reality of our ageing workforce is that reskilling will need investment and encouragement if it’s going to be more than just a talking point
You know you’re at a business school when the architecture changes from classical to modern glass-and-brick, when the Latin mottos give way to slick corporate logos and touchy-feely mission statements, and when the student body looks bright eyed rather than hung over.
So it is at INSEAD’s French campus in Fontainebleau on an April afternoon, every inch the quintessential B-school — ranked Europe’s number two by Bloomberg Businessweek, after the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland — from the engraved names of donors on the walls to the single student in a banana outfit walking by (it’s a designated “fun day,” apparently)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.