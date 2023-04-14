ChatGPT Is Knock Knock Knockin’ on Spotify’s Door

The niche tech giant will have to persuade a wary world that it needs such a device
Songwriter James Blake’s most recent album, Wind Down, plays in my ears on my way to meet Oleg Stavitsky, the co-founder of Berlin-based audio-technology company Endel. As sunshine turns to rain, the melancholic, piano-led ambient tracks echo my mood. That may not be a coincidence, says Stavitsky, pointing to the album’s credits where Endel is cited alongside Blake as co-creator of the music.
WhileWind Down carries Blake’s name and face, and was mixed from his ingredients — he provided individual “stem” tracks featuring drumbeats and melodies — Endel’s technology generated the final product. Its sound engine, trained on thousands of in-house stems, creates personalised “soundscapes” for listeners by adjusting to externalities such as listeners’ heart rates, the temperature or the time of day. Stavitsky cites Brian Eno’s “generative music” as an inspiration, with humans building a framework that machines can then arrange and rearrange.
If music artificial intelligence’s (AI) Turing Test is good taste, the Blake-Endel album does not pass mine. I prefer soundscapes that are a little less chilled. But I am not Endel’s target audience. “Functional” music — whale song, white noise, anything designed to play in the background — garners 10-billion streams a month, Stavitsky says, double 2022’s total and contributing 7% to 10% of the entire streaming market. Real humans are listening to the machines: Endel says it gets more than 2-million monthly listeners across all streaming platforms, has struck a playlist partnership with Amazon.com and released an AI Lullaby with Canadian electronica artist Grimes.
This is all serious enough to rattle record labels, who are rightly starting to wonder whether functional music is the thin end of a dangerous wedge. For now, Endel’s tech makes music according to strict specifications, such as sticking to the C major scale, and aims at providing soundtracks for tasks such as rocking babies and adults to sleep. But how long before ChatGPT or something like it can create James Blake or Grimes-esque or Beatles-like music from scratch?
Benoit Carre, a composer of AI-assisted music, says there is no “big red button” yet to generate ready-made songs, but he ticks off what AI tools can do already: create song snippets in various genres, imitate the styles of individual lyricists, and adopt the vocal timbres of particular singers.
After sleepwalking into the last big disruption of MP3 file-sharing two decades ago, labels are responding with sound and fury to what would ordinarily be dismissed as muzak. Universal Music, after recently blasting “lower-quality functional content”, (which presumably does not include Wind Down, released on a UMG-owned label) has reportedly asked that streaming platforms crack down on AI services scraping artists’ back catalogs to train their machines. Shareholders are twitchy: when analysts at Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UMG earlier in April citing the potential for AI disruption, the stock lost €2bn of market value in a single day.
While AI is a socially disruptive technology that needs guardrails, as my colleague Parmy Olson has written, there is also something more self-serving and performative about this “war on white noise”. UMG is less worried about the future of humanity than protecting a music-streaming model that is already distinctly unequal. If functional music features prominently on platforms such as Spotify, it is because it serves as leverage in negotiations with music labels, whose collective market share is under pressure.
It is also highly likely that of all the artists under threat from AI, iconic pop stars — the top 1% who account for 90% of streams — are the most future-proofed. UMG is working with streaming platform Deezer on a new “artist-centric” payment model to favour the music people really listen to in the foreground. And Endel’s Stavitsky knows humans have star power: his ambition is to convince labels to let his tech tap into the back catalogues of artists such as Taylor Swift or The Weeknd to produce soundscape versions of existing albums. That could reinforce, not disrupt, rock’s aristocracy.
The real issue is for those lower down the food chain. “It’s going to get a lot harder to cut through the noise,” says Stavitsky. Even those who optimistically view AI as a tool for artists, rather than a threat, are worried.
Denis Ladegaillerie, head of Paris-based music company Believe, says AI could help musicians the way the punk generation’s “three chords are all you need” sparked a democratic revolution in songwriting. But he also says equality and diversity will need even more protection in a global music market where curation algorithms already encourage winner-takes-all listening habits. “There is a real issue here for regulators,” he says.
Music’s disruptive future therefore risks looking a lot like its past: noisy and unequal. Record labels are not entirely wrong in asking streaming platforms to clean house in favour of more “human” music. But this is also a good moment to think up fairer ways to distribute the streaming spoils and for new human artists to keep emerging. If whales are about to become a musically endangered species, what hope is there for the rest of us?
