CEO Fleetwood Grobler says though the company arrived late to the green transition, investors will be able to see its progress over the next five years
The government needs to break its cozy ties with big business — only then can it lay the groundwork for an alternative-asset industry.
The company is laying the foundation to make phones elsewhere, from the screws on up.
As the Adani Group grapples with uncomfortable scrutiny, there’s a palpable nervousness in India about what will happen next.
In just over a quarter-centurythe once-modest commodity trader from Ahmadabad has morphed into the country’s largest infrastructure player, a debt-fuelled behemoth overseeing a dazzling array of hard assets at home, as well as in Australia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Israel...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
What next for India infrastructure after Adani scandal?
Adani is a huge asset owner, in control of a number of ports, airports, coal mines, power stations, and transmission lines.
As the Adani Group grapples with uncomfortable scrutiny, there’s a palpable nervousness in India about what will happen next.
In just over a quarter-centurythe once-modest commodity trader from Ahmadabad has morphed into the country’s largest infrastructure player, a debt-fuelled behemoth overseeing a dazzling array of hard assets at home, as well as in Australia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Israel...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.