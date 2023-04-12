Earlier in 2023, the UN estimated that more than 250-million in Africa were experiencing hunger
Executives looking forward to a softening labour market with some relief — at last, it will be easier to hire people! — might be in for an unwelcome surprise. In a survey released on April 4 by the Conference Board, 57% of CEOs said they were having problems attracting qualified workers. While that number has declined from the final quarter of 2022, it still means that more than half of companies find it hard to hire.
For years, business leaders have complained about their struggles to fill jobs. Usually, they’ve blamed the economy, or workers themselves, or even the US education system. And sure, there are some jobs that are genuinely tough to fill, whether because there are few people who can do it (data scientist), few people willing to accept low pay to do it (changing nappies of either the adult or baby variety) or few people who want to do it (personal assistant to an “art world family”)...
SARAH GREEN CARMICHAEL: Struggle to hire right staff may not be a labour market problem
Companies often reject promising candidates who do not meet their long list of requirements
