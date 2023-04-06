Opinion

Paris bids adieu to e-scooters as it strives for smarter urban transport

With a referendum to ban hired e-scooters succeeding, the city may have to strike a balance between ideology and and reality to achieve its ‘smart’ goals

06 April 2023 - 09:47 Lionel Laurent

As a 40-year-old Parisian dad, my views on urban transportation are suitably middle-aged. Getting my son to day care involves navigating a 40m-wide 19th-century boulevard on which cars, motorbikes, vans, e-bikes, scooters and a newly extended tramway all duke it out for space. It’s 200 years of road rage at the edge of a city in the midst of a carless revolution.

So I wasn’t too sad to hear that Paris will do away with the hired e-scooters criss-crossing its streets and sidewalks after a referendum to ban them passed last weekend (and no, like over 90% of residents eligible to vote, I didn’t actually show up to cast my ballot). They’re dangerous, quiet, sometimes carry two trigger-happy riders at once, and they’re often dumped on sidewalks — or the Seine.  ..

