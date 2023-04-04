The feature promises to monitor prices and pay the difference if the fare drops
White-collar work is much more vulnerable to AI disruption now than ever before
In April 2020, with about half the world locked down, video-streaming website Vimeo was dealing with “unprecedented” demand, funnelling investment in customer support and technical infrastructure, and hosting virtual lunches for new hires. Three years on, revenue is in decline, its shares have slumped 93% since going public and it’s slashing jobs. It’s not alone.
There have been more than 500,000 job cuts announced around the world since October, as tracked by Bloomberg, dominated by white-collar firms such as Vimeo. What began with a wave of layoffs among high-profile Big Tech companies is spreading. Consultants at McKinsey and KPMG are downsizing; companies such as FedEx and Boeing are cutting middle management and “bureaucracy”; weak banks such as Credit Suisse are being buried...
LIONEL LAURENT: Job cuts? You ain’t seen nothing yet
