If citizens do not see democracy improving their lot — if no economic relief follows — the system will feel the strain
I know the rough edges of an imperfect democracy. Until 2021, much of my adult life was spent in opposition in Zambia. Charges of treason and 15 stints in jail came with the role. But as the 2023 Summit for Democracy begins in Washington DC — co-hosted by my nation along with the US, South Korea, Costa Rica and the Netherlands — two questions are paramount in the global search to protect and rejuvenate the democratic process.
First, what measures can countries around the world take to improve democracy within our own borders? And second, how can we collectively create the international conditions in which democracies will flourish?..
HAKAINDE HICHILEMA: Zambia’s democracy is thriving but you can’t eat democracy
