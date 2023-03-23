At a time when its growth is slowing sharply, analysts estimate revenue will expand only 8% this year
It needs to change the terms of its existing bonds to bring them closer to European standards
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
Zurich, we have a problem. The Swiss government, the central bank and market regulator Finma have obliterated $17bn of AT1 debt in orchestrating the rescue of Credit Suisse, while allowing shareholders to collect a small but not insignificant payoff.
That’s created a huge capital problem for the newly enlarged UBS Group that the banking behemoth needs to address swiftly. ..
UBS needs to act swiftly
