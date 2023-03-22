BAT shareholders crave London exit, but is this its valuation gap solution?

Companies such as Google, Meta and Apple want Congress to curb the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act as they work to renew the law
A move to a US listing may not be the quick fix investors are hoping for; business fundamentals may have more to do with valuation disparity than geography
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
News that British American Tobacco (BAT) is under pressure from at least one leading shareholder to join the drift of companies abandoning their UK listings for the US is enough to give officials at the London Stock Exchange (LSE) a coughing fit. The loss of BAT would be a body blow for the capital’s market, depriving it of an $80bn FTSE 100 index stalwart — albeit one in a sunset industry beset with legal and regulatory overhangs rather than a racy technology leader like Arm. The logic of this defection is less than wholly convincing, though.
The argument in favour is straightforward: London-headquartered BAT is an increasingly US-centric business. The share of revenue from its biggest single market rose to 45.7% last year, from 21.3% in 2017. The company’s Europe & North Africa segment, which includes the UK, accounted for 22.9%, down from 31.2% five years ago. A more appropriate name at this stage might be American British Tobacco. Neglected by its home country investors, B...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BAT shareholders crave London exit, but is this its valuation gap solution?
A move to a US listing may not be the quick fix investors are hoping for; business fundamentals may have more to do with valuation disparity than geography
News that British American Tobacco (BAT) is under pressure from at least one leading shareholder to join the drift of companies abandoning their UK listings for the US is enough to give officials at the London Stock Exchange (LSE) a coughing fit. The loss of BAT would be a body blow for the capital’s market, depriving it of an $80bn FTSE 100 index stalwart — albeit one in a sunset industry beset with legal and regulatory overhangs rather than a racy technology leader like Arm. The logic of this defection is less than wholly convincing, though.
The argument in favour is straightforward: London-headquartered BAT is an increasingly US-centric business. The share of revenue from its biggest single market rose to 45.7% last year, from 21.3% in 2017. The company’s Europe & North Africa segment, which includes the UK, accounted for 22.9%, down from 31.2% five years ago. A more appropriate name at this stage might be American British Tobacco. Neglected by its home country investors, B...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.